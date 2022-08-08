Bossip Video

For the second time in two weeks, police officers in Mississippi are catching hell from the public after being put on blast for abusing their “authority.” Previously, BOSSIP reported on the termination of former police chief Sam Dobbins after a Black officer outed him for bragging about how many Black people he had killed and abused. At one point Dobbins allegedly said that he “shot that n****er 119 times.” You can’t make this s**t up.

Today, we have a new shining example of the rot that dwells inside law enforcement agencies. According to News One, a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in McComb was seen being unnecessarily physical with a man who had already complied and had been placed in handcuffs. Eugene Lewis says he was pulled over by the unidentified patrolman and asked does he smoke or drink. He told the officer that he does not smoke and had not had a drink at the time. Fortunately, Eugene’s brothers, Packer and Darius Lewis, were on the scene to record what would become a violent interaction.

Related Stories Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

You can hear one of the men say, “We don’t give a damn…you was just in the back seat beating him up,” in response to the threat of arrest by an officer who sounds guilty as f**k. It appears that the brothers both witnessed the patrolman attacking Eugene in the back of his police cruiser. Subsequently, all three men were arrested. Eugene Lewis spoke to WJTV about the incident.

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockle released the following statement asking for patience but also that the public not bite their tongues in speaking out against injustice:

“I know that many of you like myself, have viewed the video of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer and Mr. Eugene Lewis. I am alarmed as well as disturbed over it. Last night, after viewing it several times, I contacted Representative Daryl Porter and asked him to intervene on behalf of the City of McComb since it involved a Highway Patrol Officer. I was informed this morning that an internal investigation was going to be conducted. I ask that you allow the investigation to be completed but at the same time let your voice be heard.”

We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it develops.