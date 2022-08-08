Bossip Video

Bad Bunny and his longtime collaborator Adidas are offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

In honor of the iconic feeling of summer chronicled in his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Adidas is launching an activation that represents the spirit of the artist, celebrating his creative and blue-sky thinking that has led him to become the global icon he is today.

Through the Confirmed app, fans can register and participate to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Spending a night in Puerto Rico and briefly encapsulating the ultimate summer, travelers will then ride on a custom wrapped baby blue airplane from Puerto Rico to New York. The plane will have all things baby blue and give each invitee the everlasting Bad Bunny experience.

The experience will conclude at the Bad Bunny concert live in the Bronx on August 27th.

The plane also symbolizes the power of Benito’s art, which manages to bring the essence of La Isla to the entire world, crossing all borders. It is an ode to summer, to play and experience the infinite possibilities that the universe offers us. To create and fly without limits, and express ourselves in total freedom.

For a chance to enter and win a the experience of a lifetime, sign up here.