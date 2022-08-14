Bossip Video

Send Help!

‘Insecure‘ alums Jean Elie and writer Mike Gauyo shine in their hilariously relatable new comedy series ‘Send Help’ that’s sure to bolster emerging AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK.

Created by Elie and Gauyo, the coming-of-age series follows a first-generation Haitian American young man struggling to overcome the challenges of “making it” in Hollywood while coming to terms with a recent family tragedy.

Throughout the series, Fritz fights to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, his incredibly demanding Haitian family and a looming family tragedy.

Rather than address his shortcomings head on, he chooses to deny and avoid the issues that everyone else can see.

We caught up with the talented tandem to talk ‘Send Help,’ breaking Black Twitter, Haitian representations, writers room wars, and more in our interview below:

“Send Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy,” said ‘Send Help’ creator and star Elie. “It’s also a shoutout to first generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families. I hope young people will see what’s possible when you step out of your own way and defy society’s limits.” Co-creator, Mike Gauyo, added, “This is a series about Haitian people just existing. Not as caricatures or stereotypes, but as fully formed, normalized, human beings sharing the same space as everyone else, while sharing unique experiences that feel universal. I’m incredibly proud of this series and can’t wait to see it on air.”

‘Send Help’ is now streaming on ALLBLK that’s available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more.