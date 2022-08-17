Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight couple that was smooth sailing is experiencing their first hiccup and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Justin and Alexis return home from their honeymoon and face a heartbreaking situation centered around their pets.

Justin And Alexis Both Said “I Love You” On Their Honeymoon

As previously reported while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Justin confessed to Alexis that he’s in love with her.

“I don’t mind saying it,” said Justin. “I’m willing to take that risk.”

Later, after a few days in paradise, Alexis reciprocated the feelings during dinner with the other #MAFS couples.

“I do love this man, I do,” said a swooning Alexis.

Now as they return back to San Diego, we’ll have to see if those love declarations can withstand a big problem concerning the couple’s dogs.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Justin and Alexis in their shared #MAFS apartment reeling after Justin’s dog Maya attacks Alexis’ dog, Newton.

An upset Alexis is seen calling animal hospitals to get Newton, who she likens to her child, care while Justin sheepishly looks on.

“I’m sorry,” says Justin to his wife while asking if he can come to the hospital. “No, I’m good,” replies Alexis sternly. “Justin, you knew…you knew how I feel about Newton.” “And that’s why I’m really upset,” says Justin. “That’s why I’m hurt and I’m sad and I’m frustrated because I know how you feel and I know how important he is to you.”

Alexis however isn’t moved by his words.

“I can’t right now, Justin,” says the #MAFS wife.

Justin is then seen in a confessional admitting that he’s heartbroken because he “underestimated” his dog.

“I think I was a little bit too confident in my dog,” says Justin. “I understand how she feels about her dog cause I’m the same way, Maya is my baby. “

Take an exclusive look below.





Will this dog dustup be a deal breaker for the couple???? It’s clearly causing tension since a disappointed Alexis believes Justin should’ve given her a warning about Maya’s history of aggression.

“I’m not going to stay anywhere I don’t feel safe,” says Alexis.

A new episode of Married at First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, August 17, at 8/7 c on Lifetime!