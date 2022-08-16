Bossip Video

YGRio delivers his new visual for his track “No Promises” ahead of the untitled new album scheduled to release later this year.

Boston’s own YGRio is a long overdue fresh talent from a city that hasn’t shined in the music space in quite some time. From mainstream to underground, it’s beyond time for a Hip-Hop act from Boston to shine. With a style that some compare to Roddy Ricch, it’s easy to understand why YGRio’s getting more attention with each new release. The rapper can use 808s alongside his smooth vocals to float on any beat with a sound that gives a breath of fresh air to anyone listening.

YGRio Releases The Visual For His Single ‘No Promises’.

YGRio is keeping the momentum going by releasing his latest single “No Promises.” The track is a well-penned anthem about how YGRio can’t just wife any girl because the rhyme slinger stays on the move. With over 100k views, “No Promises” is geared up to be his introduction to the mainstream world. Before 2022 YGRio promises to drop a new album with some special surprise features. While we await his new album you can get familiar with “No Promises” below.