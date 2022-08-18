Bossip Video

A Mississippi man is behind bars after trying to keep a portion of 15 bricks that washed ashore at Mississippi Beach.

Stories of kilos of drugs washing up beachside happen to hit the news every few months and if you ever wondered what happens when you try to keep the drugs, we’ve got an answer for you. In Florida, it seems drugs washing ashore is something that happens frequently and locals are known to contact the coast guard to let them handle it.

According to to WXXV25, 15 kilos of cocaine washed up on Mississippi Beach, a place that isn’t too used to that kind of situation. The discovery was made by volunteers for Keesler Air Force Base who were cleaning the beach. They initially found eight bricks and then the others after they continued cleaning the area.

Biloxi police later announced someone else happened to find some of the drugs as well.; Joey Lee Ware, 37.

Ware was reportedly found with a brick and half of the coke, which featured a distinct Dior label and Biloxi Police charged him with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

“One and a half was actually discovered by a citizen, and this is the important part,” said Biloxi PD Captain Thomas Goldsworthy. “If you discover it, you should call us, he instead decided to do other things with it and he was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking.”

Let this be a lesson, if you ever find drugs that wash up on the beach— don’t run off with them.