In April, Christian “Toby” Obumseli. was stabbed to death by his girlfriend Courtney Clenney inside a luxury apartment building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Last week, Clenney was finally charged in Obumseli’s murder—but it turns out that before all of that, Clenney was once arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly throwing a glass at his head during an argument.

According to KSNV 3 News, in July of last year, Clenney was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of domestic battery following a night out with Obumseli. The couple had allegedly gotten into an argument at The Cosmopolitan, where a security guard had them in custody and told the police they were holding them for “possible mutual domestic battery.”

From KSNV:

Obumseli told police the couple had come to Las Vegas to visit for a few days. He said they got into an argument and alleged Courtney threw a glass that barely missed his head. Clenney admitted to throwing the glass and said she had thrown things at her boyfriend in the past, the report states. She told officers Obumseli did not hit her or hurt her in any way, and she was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Court records indicate the Clark County District Attorney’s office dropped the case against her in August.

Regardless of the case being dropped, this is particularly interesting considering the fact that Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, has repeatedly claimed that Obumseli was the abuser in this relationship and that Clenney has been the clear victim, despite friends of the couple saying the opposite is true.

It’s also worth mentioning that this news comes a week after video footage of Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator surfaced. The video was reportedly dated February 22.

One thing is clear in this case; to define Clenney and Obumseli’s relationship as “toxic” would be an understatement.

In fact, Aidan Nesvisky, who was the couple’s downstairs neighbor when they lived in the Berkshire Riverview apartments in Austin, Texas, told Fox 7 that volatile fights were a common occurrence in their household.

“Behind closed doors, we just started hearing some shouting, yelling. We don’t know who was starting, why we didn’t get a lot of context,” Nesvisky said. “Occasionally we would hear some glasses break and some banging on the walls. Floors, not sure you know who was doing it.” “I just want people to know that it had been going on for a long time, and it definitely could have been stopped,” Nesvisky continued.

Nesvisky also said the police had been called to their apartment multiple times behind their loud fights, and that Obumseli’s death was avoidable.

“It is domestic violence,” he said. “I mean, if you hear something, see something, say something. You never know what’s going on behind closed doors. It’s a really sad situation and I think ultimately it could have been avoided.”

Miami state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle agreed.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian and Courtney clearly did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle said.

Rundle also claimed the violence was getting so bad that the couple was on their way to being evicted out of their Florida apartment.

Meanwhile, Clenney’s legal team is still sticking to its “self-defense” guns.