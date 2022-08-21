Bossip Video

One thing about Jenny From The Block, she can keep a fiancé, but this time around, she went all the way……down the aisle, that is. Twice!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to tie the knot once again after eloping in July – this time at a star-studded ceremony on Ben’s 87-acre property in Georgia. Many guests were in attendance, but Ben’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, was MIA.

According to TMZ, he was in Los Angeles over the weekend. He was spotted grabbing coffee at Starbucks just hours before the Georgia wedding was set to begin. When the papparazzi asked him why he wasn’t attending his big bro’s wedding, he seemed to become “uncomfortable.” A source later told PEOPLE that Casey was unable to attend “because of family, parental obligations at home.”

Director, Kevin Smith, and actor, Jason Mewes, attended the three-day celebration with their wives. As well as Ben’s “Good Will Hunting” co-star, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, who adorn white to match the angelic wedding decor.

In fact, all of the guests were instructed to wear white creating a clean, uniform aesthetic.

Lopez, 53, wore an Italian made, couture Ralph Lauren dress with an elegant train and veil down the aisle. It is said that Vogue documented her chic fashions throughout the weekend.

An Insider told Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day”.

The three-day celebration began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday which was officiated by thought leader and former monk, Jay Shetty, and concludes today with a picnic where barbecue will be served.

According to the mag, “A-list event planner to the stars Colin Cowie is behind all of the details for their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s produced events for Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan”.

The Daily Mail reported that the big day didn’t go as smoothly as it should have. Just hours before the wedding was scheduled to start, Ben Affleck’s mom had a little scare when she fell off a dock. She was rushed to St. Joseph Candler Children’s hospital in Savannah where she received stitches for a cut to her leg.

Ben was reportedly seen “pacing and smoking a cigarette outside the hospital”.

A source says the incident was “not serious” but Bennie and Jenny stayed with her while the doctor conducted the procedure and fortunately made it back in time for the nuptials.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful ceremony on the riverfront estate located near Savannah, GA.

The new couple went on a honeymoon after their first wedding in Paris with their children – there is no word if the couple will be taking a second honeymoon.

According to iHeart.com, “the couple will be moving their blended family into J. Lo’s Bel-Air home after house hunting for several months.”

Jennifer’s fans “can expect updates from Lopez through her On the Jlo newsletter — via which she also confirmed their Las Vegas marriage”, a source tells Page Six.

Last month, in the newsletter she wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient”.

Ben and J. Lo literally had that 2000’s love. Let’s hope it lasts “Forever” this time around.