Charlamagne Tha God’s Hell of a Week on Comedy Central recently played host to media maven Issa Rae and gave her the opportunity to shut down some of the internet’s most ridiculous rumors about her.

Once you’ve reach Issa’s level of celebrity, people with little to no life will make up anything about you and people with even less life than them will believe it, add lies on top of the original lies, and then spread it around for other losers to believe. It’s a vicious cycle that has no end.

That said, those of you with the good sense that God gave you can still trust what comes directly from the horse’s mouth and Issa is someone who still maintains integrity in the Hollyweird cesspool.

Peep the segment that HOAW calls Cap Sh!t and see what Issa had to say when Charlamagne asked her about Jay Ellis’ interracial matrimony and how some thought it might affect Insecure and the show’s largely Black fan base

Listen, we know there’s a lot of f***ery that goes on in showbiz but we really hope y’all didn’t believe that that lady made her co-star hide his wife to appease your sensitivity about white women.

C’mon now…