Kendrick Lamar is opening up about his decision to step away from the limelight for the last few years in a new interview with Citizen Magazine.

At this point in his career, Kendrick Lamar fans already know exactly what they can expect from him: Drop an album, go on tour, disappear for a few years, and repeat. This past album cycle, though, he went even longer in between projects, adding even more mystique to his already private personal life.

Now, the Compton native is opening up about that solitude, revealing why he chooses to stay off social media and how he separates his public persona to who he is offstage.

“The person that people see now is the person that I’ve always been,” he told Citizen in a new interview. “For me, the privacy thing has never been an issue that I had to carry out with full intention. It’s just who I am. If I feel I have to remove myself, I just remove myself. I won’t complain about it.”

He went on to talk about his lack of social media presence, admitting, “I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100% real with you.”

Lamar also talked about everything that comes with being an artist at this scale, saying he has to hold himself accountable and find some sort of balance.

“And me being a realist and holding myself accountable to that, it never really frustrated me when things got a little bit out of control because ultimately, I knew that I would be able to balance it because of who I am,” he explained.