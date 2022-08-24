Bossip Video

There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list.

According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.

The report goes on to state that the dogs have been reported four different times over the past three years and had already killed someone’s Chihuahua. Rock’s blood-curdling screams scared neighbors so much that several of them reportedly fired their guns into the air hoping to scare the dogs to no avail. The dogs’ elderly owner and good samaritans had to physically pull the dogs off the woman but it was too late.

The dogs were subsequently taken by animal control and are set to be put down. As for the negligent owner…

‘We are in frequent communications with the state attorney’s office as we explore options as far as possible criminal cases as this case continues,’ said Putnam County Sheriff Chief Deputy Colonel Joseph Wells at a news conference Tuesday, according to CNN.

If convicted of negligent homicide, the owner could be looking at ten years in prison, ten years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.