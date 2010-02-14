Some Valentine’s Day Swirl
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian hosted The Queen Of Hearts Ball At LAVO in Vegas and of course Reggie Bush and his ashy a*s hands were there as well looking like a sellout. SMH.
More pics of these two under the hood
Kim Kardashian hosted The Queen Of Hearts Ball At LAVO in Vegas and of course Reggie Bush and his ashy a*s hands were there as well looking like a sellout. SMH.
More pics of these two under the hood
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.