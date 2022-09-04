Bossip Video

The Weeknd’s fans in Los Angeles got an unfortunate surprise on Saturday night when the singer abruptly cancelled his show about 15 minutes into his set.

The Weeknd Performs At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Weeknd, also known by his birth name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, only just got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in Los Angeles this weekend when he lost his voice. SoFi Stadium was filled with 70,000 fans when, just 15 minutes into his set, the band started playing “Can’t Feel My Face” and The Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.

According to reports from TMZ, Tesfaye was backstage as the song played, trying to figure out how to move forward because had had no voice. It all happened during the previous song, when the singer yelled and apparently blew out his vocal cords completely.
The tens of thousands of fans in the audience didn’t know what was going on, with the song playing throughout the stadium while there was no Starboy in sight. When the song finally ended, he came onstage and broke the bad news to the crowd: “It’s killing me,” he said, but admitted the show had to end because he had no voice.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he said, reportedly fighting back tears. He went on to promise all of his fans that they would get their money back and he would reschedule as soon as possible.

After he left SoFi, The Weeknd posted to social media to apologize to fans and promise a new date soon.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote. “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The only thing worse than a concert getting cancelled…is a concert getting cancelled after it starts. Hopefully, Angelenos don’t have to wait too long to see The Weeknd as he seems eager to reschedule.

