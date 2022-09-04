The Weeknd’s fans in Los Angeles got an unfortunate surprise on Saturday night when the singer abruptly cancelled his show about 15 minutes into his set.
The Weeknd, also known by his birth name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, only just got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in Los Angeles this weekend when he lost his voice. SoFi Stadium was filled with 70,000 fans when, just 15 minutes into his set, the band started playing “Can’t Feel My Face” and The Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.
“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he said, reportedly fighting back tears. He went on to promise all of his fans that they would get their money back and he would reschedule as soon as possible.
“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote. “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”
The only thing worse than a concert getting cancelled…is a concert getting cancelled after it starts. Hopefully, Angelenos don’t have to wait too long to see The Weeknd as he seems eager to reschedule.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.