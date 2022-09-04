Bossip Video

The Weeknd’s fans in Los Angeles got an unfortunate surprise on Saturday night when the singer abruptly cancelled his show about 15 minutes into his set.

The Weeknd, also known by his birth name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, only just got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in Los Angeles this weekend when he lost his voice. SoFi Stadium was filled with 70,000 fans when, just 15 minutes into his set, the band started playing “Can’t Feel My Face” and The Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.

According to reports from TMZ , Tesfaye was backstage as the song played, trying to figure out how to move forward because had had no voice. It all happened during the previous song, when the singer yelled and apparently blew out his vocal cords completely.