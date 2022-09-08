Bossip Video

A 20-year stand-up veteran known for headlining two Netflix comedy specials and working with Nickelodeon has unfortunately passed away.

The family of David A. Arnold has confirmed to The L.A. Times that he died Wednesday.

The family told The Times that the stand-up comic and creator/showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay” died “from natural causes” at his home. The funnyman who was just three shows into his four-month national comedy tour titled “Pace Ya Self” was 54.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” reads a statement from the family. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Celebrities are paying tribute to Arnold whom they’re remembering as an indomitable force in the comedy realm.

Comedienne/host Loni Love tweeted about the comic that she likened to a brother and encouraged her followers to watch his specials.

Similarly, Ava DuVernay shared a heartfelt message on the late comic’s Instagram.

“Truly can’t believe it,” wrote DuVernay. “My mind can’t even grasp it. The thought keeps slipping away. Too soon. But, a dozen more decades wouldn’t have been enough.”

He’s also being remembered by D.L. Hughley who Arnold credited last week with influencing him to continue his comedy career after previously bombing on stage.

Arnold’s first Netflix special titled “David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina” was released in 2019. His second Netflix special, titled “It Ain’t For The Weak,” was produced by Kevin Hart and it hit the streaming service in July of this year.

His Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay” was officially greenlit in March of 2021 and his writing credits include Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns” and “House of Payne” on TBS, TV One’s “The Rickey Smiley Show”, Netflix’s “Full House” and the sequel series “Fuller House.”

He is survived by his wife Julie Harkness and their two daughters, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.

We’re sending condolences to the family and friends of David A. Arnold.