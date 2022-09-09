Bossip Video

This is 100% horrifying and 1000% unsurprising.

There have been a bigot basket of bulls**t justifications for racism, hatred, and violence against Black people for hundreds of years here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. The Bible, the laws of the state, and most egregiously, “love of country.”

Jingoism, defined by Merriam-Webster as “extreme nationalism marked especially by a belligerent foreign policy“, has been long-used as Ku Klux cudgel against dark skin in America and according to a new CNN report, ain’t s**t changed.

To subvert the lyrics of the late great Guru of Gangstarr, lynching negroes was a popular thing and it still is.

A man named Killian M. Ryan was kicked out of the United States Army and arrested following an FBI investigation that linked him to Nazi ideology and white supremacists. After combing through his social media accounts and email, federal agents found the following:

Ryan allegedly posted: “I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing n*****s.” Investigators found that Ryan registered some of these social media accounts with an email that included “naziace1488.”

Ryan was ultimately charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance. He was also discharged for “serious misconduct.”

Good, now, do the rest of them…