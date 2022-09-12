Bossip Video

Black excellence!

Billions were in the building at the star-studded world premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues that brought out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Debbie Allen, and the entire cast to the famed Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend.

Perry and Winfrey were all smiles on the carpet while basking in good vibes at the festival’s buzziest event thus far.

Also worth noting is Tyler Perry’s ex-boo and mother of his child Gelia Bekele joining him on the carpet months after their breakup. Perhaps they kissed and made up?

Written, directed, and produced by Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

“I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “This is my new movie, A Jazzman’s Blues. I can’t wait for you to see it on @netflix September 23rd. Here’s the trailer. More to come. #AJazzmansBlues

Peep the heartstring-tugging trailer below:

Play

Interestingly, the beloved mogul faced some casting struggles for the coming-of-age Drama that marks a drastic departure from his raucous Comedy.

“Unfortunately with this film, I went to a bunch of up-and-coming young artists who were getting a lot of attention and I asked them about doing the role,” he said in the exclusive interview. “They read the script, they loved the script, but I think there was a reservation or hesitation about working with me in particular on this film, because I guess they didn’t know how it would turn out.” “Too bad, so sad for them,” he continued, adding, “a lot of times these teams don’t necessarily understand the power of my audience and what I bring. The people who are in [A Jazzman’s Blues] made it exactly what it was supposed to be,” he says. “It’s better than I ever thought it would be, but it’s always been very important to me to break new faces. And that has opened the door for me to be able to help so many people.”

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & 2-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, and music by Aaron Zigman with choreography by Debbie Allen.

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 23rd.