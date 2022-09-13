As LeBron prepares to enter his 20th season in the NBA, Vanity Fair photographed the first-ever portraits of James and his family, including Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron’s mother, Gloria.

In their profile, Savannah describes this time as a transitional moment for her children.

Bronny, who turns 18 in October, is a guard for Sierra Canyon School, is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life.” Savannah lovingly calls Bryce, 15, “the mystery of the family,” saying he could go in any direction, though he’s a hyped basketball prospect himself. Seven-year-old Zhuri, the baby of the family, has her own successful YouTube lifestyle show, All Things Zhuri.