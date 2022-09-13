Bossip Video

On Tuesday,  September 13, Vanity Fair published a photo portfolio of LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

The James family via Vanity Fair

Source: Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

As LeBron prepares to enter his 20th season in the NBA, Vanity Fair photographed the first-ever portraits of James and his family, including Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron’s mother, Gloria.

In their profile, Savannah describes this time as a transitional moment for her children.

Bronny, who turns 18 in October, is a guard for Sierra Canyon School, is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life.”  Savannah lovingly calls Bryce, 15, “the mystery of the family,” saying he could go in any direction, though he’s a hyped basketball prospect himself. Seven-year-old Zhuri, the baby of the family, has her own successful YouTube lifestyle show, All Things Zhuri.

Savannah On The Spotlight

At Sierra Canyon games, celebrities are both on the court and in the crowd, and Savannah has observed her children growing into the same dynamic as her husband.

“With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” she said. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”

As far as their photo profile goes, Savannah hopes to communicate an image of the family’s quiet dynamic at home.

“Everything isn’t for everybody,” she said, but she wanted this photo session to recognize and reflect the bonds underlying the family’s influence, to show the world their center of gravity. “Excuse my language,” she said, “but we a dope family.”

Head over to Vanity Fair to see the rest of LeBron James, Savannah James, and their family’s photo profile.
