On Tuesday, September 13, Puma made its way back to New York Fashion Week for the first time in five years.

Puma’s brand new show, given the name “Futrograde,” featured appearances from top models including Winnie Harlow, who walked the runway with legendary athletes like Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

While the streetwear brand’s last show five years ago centered around Rihanna, their star collaborator at the time, Puma went a different route this time around, showcasing a much broader range of talent as it approaches its 75-year milestone next year.

According to reports from Footwear News, the experiential show–which was held downtown at Cipriani–featured a traditional runway format and experiential elements, with theatrical dancers showcasing the new 3-D Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid sneakers. The shoes are the star of Puma’s first-ever foray into the metaverse with “Black Station,” which features NFTS with the limited-edition physical sneakers.

Throughout the show, Puma spotlighted collaborations from a diverse range of partners: Harlem style icon Dapper Dan, Palomo, the genderless label from Spain, popular football club AC Milan, and fast-rising Parisian brand Koché all got their time in the spotlight, all showing different sides of the brand.

The stars weren’t just on the runway, either. A ton of celebs showed up to sit in the audience and see what Puma has to offer, including Lauren London and her son, Kameron Carter….

Ari Lennox, Deborah Cox, Jodie Woods, Alabama Barker, and more.

Check out more photos from Puma’s star-studded return to NYFW below: