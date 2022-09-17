Bossip Video

Drizzy Drake is famously noted as saying, “My mind isn’t plagued by beef” but Friday morning his brain was a tornado of calves and cows.

Who’s gotten under the Canadian rapper’s skin? Anthony Fantano – a Youtuber with over 2 million followers that posts content critiquing artists’ work.

Apparently, Champagne Papi isn’t fond of how the content creator has been jappin’ off about his work so he sent Fantano a few messages via Instagram.

The “The Internet’s Busiest Music Nerd” happily shared the exchange on Twitter but not before blurring out Drake’s message and captioning the post, “Drake slid into my DMs. Drake I love the message. Keep up the good work, buddy.”

Seems like he wanted a lil’ clout by sharing the private messages Drake sent him with the world.

He had no idea the “Worst Behavior” rapper would share the actual messages, which turned out to be a roast of the popular YouTuber.

Drake wrote, “Your existence is a light 1” referring to the music critic’s review descriptors. He then added, “And the 1 is cause you’re alive … and cause you somehow wifed a black girl.” Aubrey ended with, “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence”.

Fantano then shared a screenshot of a vegan recipe that Drake sent him at 12:42AM early one morning.

A bit rando, right? But there is no way to substantiate this claim.

Fantano has been reveling in the attention. He continued to discuss tings on Twitter – even calling Drizzy a beeyotch.

He tweeted, “That bitch shared the salty DM to over 100 million people” along with a photo of a “W”.

In a follow-up tweet, accompanied by hella cry face emojis, he wrote, “I made that man leak his own DMs”.

Fantano also decided to poke a little fun on IG by sharing a meme with the words from Drake’s message and his response, “I literally just tell people my opinions on music.”

The digital critic seems to be enjoying his 15 minutes of fame but our suggestion is to tread lightly – Drake could write a clever bar in a hit song demeaning Fantano that the world would never forget.

I’m sure the YouTuber wouldn’t want random passerbyers on the street yelling the not-yet-created belittling bar at him.

It was fairly surprising that Drake even DM’d ole boy but everyone has their limits, right?

Mr. Graham we understand you’re tired of people degrading your work but it is best to stay in “The Land of the Unbothered”.

Go back to your original mindset and reserve the beef for barbecues.