The account went on to place the blame on Alsina, writing, “August was the negative one , not Tory. August felt some kind of way because Tory said he wouldn’t have ‘snitched’ on jada like August did. Tory tried to shake his hand and August ignored him. Tory asked him about it and August got negative and told him to keep that same energy.”

Of course, folks on the internet started to speculate about the situation, which led to August chiming in to share his side of the story. He took to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo of himself with a bloody mouth and describe his interaction with Tory Lanez.

According to Alsina, Lanez approached him while surrounded by eight security guards, allegedly saying he was offended that Alsina didn’t greet him. He also shared proof that something happened considering his bloodied lip and other injuries on his body.

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.” Alsina wrote on Instagram, saying that due to his health, his doctor recommended that he not shake peoples’ hands to avoid COVID-19 and monkeypox.

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so I was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger … and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless n***as that was w/ him surrounding me,” he continued. “There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission.”

Alsina concluded his post by asking Tory’s people to release the footage of the incident, which Alsina claims they have.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cip9v7Hujee/

As for Tory, he claims the whole thing is false, denying August’s allegations in an Instagram Story, writing the following:

“I don’t know what everybody talking about…But I’ve been in the studio…I’m not in anything negative…Ive been working on my self…And being a better person.”

Welp, only time will tell what really went down.