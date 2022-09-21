The child molestation lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has been dismissed.
Less than a month after it was filed, Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer fighting a child molestation lawsuit, with the Jane Doe who filed suit dismissing it for good.
According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled again. The case involved allegations that the comedians groomed and molested two children several years ago.Following this dismissal, the woman who sued both of them has also issued a statement, saying:
In the statement, the Jane Doe in question didn’t have anything to say about Aries, who was also accused of some unsavory stuff in the lawsuit, but he’s also in the clear.https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIKTS2Pdcx/
Prior to the lawsuit being dismissed, the alleged victim claimed both she and her younger brother were used by Tiffany and Aries to film scenes/skits that–when looking back–were wildly inappropriate. Jane Doe suggested the skits were meant to sexualize them, going on to alleged Haddish had her film a scene where she simulated oral sex with a sandwich. She also claimed her brother was used for a skit with Aries in which he was the subject of a pedophile’s fantasy.
“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”
While Tiffany and Aries initially called the whole thing a shakedown, Haddish said later that she regretted being part of the sketch.
