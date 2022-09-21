Bossip Video

Lil Nas X is the latest celebrity to get the wax figure treatment at Madame Tussauds.

The tapper, singer, and songwriter revealed his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, standing next to the life-like statue and flashing a huge smile. The figure is wearing a replication of his iconic gold Versace suit armor worn at the 2021 Met Gala; Madame Tussauds artists also replicated the Versace earring, choker and nail art from the custom look. Plus, Lil Nas X’s wax figure is the first to have a grill.

The latest addition to the two-time Grammy winner’s quickly growing legacy comes in the form of a wax twin–and according to Lil Nas X, it’s the best one he has ever seen.

“Are we twins or what? I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing,” he said, according to a press release.

The General Manager of the legendary wax museum also spoke about having the “Industry Baby” rapper as their latest addition, calling him a musical, social and fashion icon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family,” said Madame Tussauds Hollywood General Manager Therese Alvich. “As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!”

While viewing his wax figure for the first time, Lil Nas X took a page out of Anitta’s book and FaceTimed some of his famous friends, putting his figure up to the camera in an effort to confuse them. Stars like Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Olivia Rodrigo got called, all bursting into laughter once they realized what was really going on.

Check out the clip up above.