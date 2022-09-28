Bossip Video

This bus is never late. It keeps one of the most consistent schedules in AmeriKKKa.

Back in July, Florida Governor and likely 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis appointed a man named Jeffrey Moore to be the only Republican on the Gadsden County Commissioner board. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Gadsden is the only predominantly Black county in the entire Sunshine State at 55% based on the last census.

Friday, Moore resigned after local religious leaders blasted him after a smiling photograph of himself wearing a full Ku Klux Klan robe and hood became public.

Add Moore’s name to the list of white public figures who have been outed for blackface, KKK robes, and other wildly racist behaviors while smiling for cameras. The clergy folk will be holding a press conference scheduled for later this afternoon where they will turn up the heat on both Desantis and Moore. As you will see in the tweet below, the disgraced ex-county commissioner took no accountability for the photo nor did he provide a reason for his resignation.

For those keeping score at home, according to Newsweek, this is the second Ron DeSantis appointee who had to resign over racism against Black people. Back in 2019, then-Secretary of State Michael Ertel vacated his office after photos of him in blackface wearing a “Hurricane Katrina victim outfit” for Halloween.

Remember this story in 2024 when DeSantis will likely try to become the 47th President of the United States. Just so everyone is clear who lil’ Ronnie likes to kick it with.