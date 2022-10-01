Foot Locker Invests In Black Entrepreneurs Through LEED Initiative, Hosts 2022 Community Grant Winners At Invest Fest

Support Black business!

Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community.

To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community.

This includes expanding programming to uplift Black students while elevating and working with Black vendors, community non-profits, creators, and professional service partners.

“Our commitment to the Black community goes beyond words and is part of how we do business,” said Richard Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “Through strategic investments, community partnerships, and opportunities that empower, we are taking actionable steps to drive meaningful and lasting change both within our organization and in the communities we serve.”

In the two years since they announced LEED, the company has invested $17 million into Black-owned brands including Pro Standard, Don C, Abeille Creations, Grady Baby, Clan de Banlieu, and others integrated into the Foot Locker, Inc. ecosystem.

They’ve also invested $21 million into seven Black-led Venture Capital firms and more than $10.8 million into partnerships with Black-owned vendors for key services and supplies including marketing and public relations, general construction, architecture, and more.

We caught up with LEED’s 2022 community grant winners Drew Sanders (The Aware Brand), Tammera L. Holmes (Founder of AeroStar Avion), Shakir Goodrich (Owner of Campus Remix), and Simeon Iheagwam (Founder/Managing Partner of NOEMIS Ventures) who opened up about their partnerships with Foot Locker, entrepreneurial journey, and more while immersed in Invest Fest.

Check out our interviews below:

Drew Sanders, The Aware Brand

Tammera L. Holmes, Founder of AeroStar Avion

Shakir Goodrich, Campus Remix

Simeon Iheagwam, Founder/Managing Partner of NOEMIS Ventures

Blair Caffey and Chris Duncan, Honor Roll Clothing

For more information on LEED, click here.