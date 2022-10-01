‘F**k Them Black Bastards!’ NC Sheriff Jody Greene Resigns After He Was KKKaught In 4K For Racist Rant Targeting Black Deputies

If this is how he treats Black cops, imagine what he does to Black civilians.

Like every day that ends in “Y,” another law enforcement agency is in the middle of controversy because of a raving racist in its ranks. This time it’s a sheriff in North Carolina who loudly and proudly targeted Black cops who worked under him. The News & Observer reports that Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene is under investigation after a recording of him surfaced calling deputies under him “Black bastards.”

You know it’s bad when the racism is so strong another white cop has to put it on blast. When former Captain Jason Soles recorded the explosive conversation in 2019, he was acting sheriff while Greene’s election was still contested. Greene was pressed about barely defeating his opponent, Black former sheriff Lewis Hatcher. He told Soles that he was ready for a one-man lynch mob to hunt down a “snitch” leaking information to Hatcher.

“I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Greene said, referring to Black deputies he believed were still loyal to Hatcher. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there,” WECT reported.

The rancid racist also believed recently-fired Black Seargent Melvin Campbell was part of the snitching conspiracy. While Greene blamed Democrats and every Black person he knew, he was under investigation for breaking the law by living outside of his jurisdiction.

Hatcher sued to contest the 2018 election, which he lost by only 34 votes amidst rampant voter fraud. Soles became acting sheriff as a court-ordered compromise during the election investigation. Immediately following his appointment, he said Greene blew up his phone with unhinged late-night calls.

“This one particular phone call that [I] received, he made the comment that he hated Democrats. And then he said, ‘I take that back. I hate a Black f***ing Democrat.’ And, and I knew right then, I was like, ‘Wow, this is coming from the sheriff.’ And, I had to start recording those conversations,” Soles said about deciding to record Greene.

Greene wasn’t just venting in the six-minute-long racist recording. He bragged that he contacted Verizon for phone records to prove contact with Hatcher and Campbell. Meanwhile, he was spilling his saltine guts out to the real leak in the office.

“They’re gone. This is as fair as I’m going to be. Just giving you a heads up, that’s coming. When me and [attorney] Boyd [Worley] and [wife] Angie [Greene] go through it tomorrow, the first numbers we see, they’re gone. They ain’t going to make it brother,” Greene threatened. “I’m telling you, they might as well find somewhere else to go. Because if you ain’t with me – I ain’t referring to you – but if they’re not with me, they’re against me. And they’re gone. And that’s just how it’s going to be. Clarity – whatever her name is, I don’t trust her. Dawn says she’s racist… If I have to fire every mother f***er out there, guess what?,” Greene said.

Like Greene’s good ol’ boy ancestors, he targeted Black people in the office just for looking at him. Of course, being Black was enough for them to already be “guilty by f**king association,” according to Greene.

“Tomorrow’s gonna be a new f**king day. I’m still the motherf**king sheriff, and I’ll go up and fire every godd**n [inaudible]. F**k them Black bastards. They think I’m scared? They’re stupid,” Greene said. “I don’t know what else to do it. So it’s just time to clean them out. There’s a snitch in there somewhere tellin’ what we are doing. And I’m not gonna have it. I’m not going to have it,” he continued.

Multiple activists, community members, and organizations like NAACP chapters called for Greene to resign. On Thursday, he stepped down from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. The decision came just one day before the group could convene Friday for a hearing about his fate.

Getting Greene out of power isn’t enough. For years, authorities ignored Soles’ complaints about Greene. How many Black Columbus residents suffered in a system that protected Greene for this long?