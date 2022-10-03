Bossip Video

Marvel Studios releases the second trailer for the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” alongside tickets going on sale and Ryan Coogler breaks it all down.

We have little less than a month to go for the release of the sequel to Marvel’s 2018 “Black Panther.” The movie’s release is a bittersweet moment following the passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige and Marvel, and Ryan Coogler have promised to epically pay tribute to the actor in the second installment.

Today tickets officially went on sale for the film accompanied by a brand new trailer. The trailer gives everything we need from a peek at the Ironheart suit, more Namor, and a slightly better understanding of the plot.

Ryan Coogler Breaks Down “Wakanda Forever” Trailer & Details Making The Film After Losing Chadwick Boseman

As the tickets went on sale and the new trailer was released EW, released their new covers featuring the cast of the film. EW also sat down with Coogler to break down the new trailer and how the script changed with the loss of Chadwick.

“I had to find a way that I felt like I could keep going and a way that our Black Panther family could keep going,” Coogler explains. “I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole.”

Coogler also revealed that the film reflects different sides of grief something that anyone in the theater can relate to in some way.

“I think this film has the fog of loss over it, and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit,” he explains. “Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world.” The result, he hopes, is an emotional blockbuster that feels both epic and intimate. “What we were after was just making it feel tactile, even though it felt like a dream,” Coogler explains. “The film should feel like a really wild dream that you would have, but where everything felt like it was really there.”

You can check out the exclusive EW covers for "Wakanda Forever"