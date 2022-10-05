Bossip Video

Hot off the heels of her fiancé’s very public, very messy cheating scandal, Nia Long is sharing an interesting message.

As previously reported Ime Udoka, has been in the news for his adulterous actions and he’s unfortunately dragged the actress he proposed to in 2015 into the headlines with him.

Ime, 45, was suspended on Sept. 22 for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season by the Celtics for violating team policies and ESPN reported that the coach was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having “an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”

In the midst of the messiness, Long, 51, issued a statement asking fans to respect her privacy while she had time to “process the recent events” and vowed to “continue to focus” on her children. Udoka also apologized to the Celtics and his family.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Long in a grocery store parking lot and asked the actress about Udoka’s disrespectful dealings. When asked if she was “working things out” with the cheater, Nia remained mostly silent but responded with a chuckle.

TMZ also pointed out that the engagement ring she usually sports on her left hand was noticeably absent.

Nia Long Posts “Mental Health Tip” On Instagram

Although Nia only offered a chuckle to the paparazzi, she recently shared a “mental health tip” about learning to distinguish when explanations are owed.

“A tip for mental health..,” read the actress’ post. ‘learn to distinguish who deserves and explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

Oop!

It’s unclear if Long was hinting at the media deserving no comment or something else, but what is clear is that she has the love and admiration of fans and celebs alike amidst this scandal.

Tina Knowles-Lawson commented under Nia’s post; “Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia” while Viola Davis added, “Love it!!”

We wish Nia Long the best during this difficult time.