For Your Viewing Pleasure: PBS To Air ‘Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes’

PBS is honoring living legend and genius of jazz Ron Carter this week.

PBS, in partnership with Partisan Pictures will debut the new documentary film, Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes tomorrow, Friday, October 21, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings), the film explores the life and career of one of the world’s most fascinating musical geniuses of our time, Ron Carter.

Finding The Right Notes is an intimate portrait of the “quiet genius” who speaks with his music and has brought the upright bass out from the background and into the spotlight. Exploring his illustrious career as a bassist which spans more than 60 years, the film features Carter and other notable musicians sharing candid stories and memories.

The two-hour film features Jon Batiste, Herbie Hancock, Stanley Clarke and more celebrating Carter’s career, contributions, and genius.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

The three-time, Grammy Award-winning artist has recorded with music greats including Lena Horne, Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon and A Tribe Called Quest, to name a few. Mr. Carter’s musical contributions have resulted in many notable accolades including a Guinness World Record as the Most Recorded Jazz Bassist and six Honorary Doctorate Degrees. Outside of music, Mr. Carter is a renowned educator, teaching the art of jazz and is an acclaimed author with a series of books including his autobiography of the same title as the film.

Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes is the captivating and informative story of a man whose love for making music had to overcome the racial discrimination in America he faced at a very early age,” Peter Schnall, director and producer said. “From the way he walks lines, to his thick, full and prominent notes and tones, Mr. Carter has spent his entire career finding the right note and perfecting his craft, shaping him into the consummate jazz musician we know and respect, today.”

Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes is produced by Partisan Pictures in association with PBS. Peter Schnall is director and producer, Lucas Groth is producer and editor, John Matera, Amy Moritz and Peter Schnall are executive producers, and Bill Gardner is executive in charge for PBS.

Ron Carter: Finding The Right Notes will be available for streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.