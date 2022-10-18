Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Team Up For Audible Original Comedy ’KYM’ Featuring Jenifer Lewis, Jess Hilarious, Sherri Shepherd & More

Will you be listening?

Audible’s star-studded original series “KYM” is bringing something fresh and hilarious to the podcast space.

Produced and created by Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley, the scripted comedy centers around actress/comedian Kym raising 8-year-old Trevante ever since his birth mom Monique left him at her door when he was three.

Set in Los Angeles, Kym struggles to balance single motherhood, her love life, and career, navigating Trevante’s learning differences, meetings at his private school where she doesn’t fit in, late-night stand-up sets, auditions, and an on-again, off-again relationship with an unavailable man she wishes she didn’t love.

At any moment, Monique could show up with her presence emotionally confusing and disappointing for Trevante—and, for Kym, a reminder that her rights to her son are all-too-tenuous.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Listeners can expect a bevy of famous narrators including Jenifer Lewis, Jess Hilarious, Cynthia Erivo, Sherri Shepherd, David A. Arnold, and more along with original music composed by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean.

Wildly funny and brilliantly performed, ‘KYM’ is a bold and bingeable listen that celebrates the story of one woman’s calling to not just be someone but be someone for the ones she loves.

For those tardy to the party, Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day.

Audible content includes more than 700,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

‘KYM’ premieres on Audible this Thursday, October 20, 2022.