Wendy Williams is focusing on her health, reportedly doing “better than ever” after a recent stay at a wellness facility.

Wendy Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, revealed in a statement to ET this week that the 58-year-old is now “home and healing.”

After entering a wellness facility back in August, the TV personality has spent recent months focusing on her health. Now that she seems to be doing better, Williams reportedly already has some irons in the fire career-wise, with Zanotti saying she’s “excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Wendy also shared a sweet message to her supporters, saying, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

Zanotti first confirmed that his client had entered the facility in September, saying in a statement at the time: “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

For now, no official diagnosis has been publicly revealed for Williams’ symptoms, which have included nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss and hallucinations. She has been open about her battles with Graves’ disease and lymphedema in the past.

Earlier this year, in June, The Wendy Williams Show came to an end following the longtime host’s leave of absence from the program. The show’s cancellation came despite the show’s syndication company, Debmar-Mercury, fighting to keep it on-air amid Williams’ illnesses, which largely began in 2017 when she fainted during an episode of the show.

Hopefully, we’ll see Wendy on our TVs again sometime soon.