We can’t even begin to imagine the pain that these folks are suffering right now.

After everything we witnessed in the summer of 2020, the protests, the rebellion, the anger, the worldwide solidarity, it’s business as usual for police departments all around the country as they continue to kill people who were posing absolutely no threat to them whatsoever.

One of the most recent victims of this violent police bloodlust is Erik Cantu who was gunned down by a San Antonio cop while sitting unarmed in the drive-thru of a local McDonald’s. According to KSAT, the 17-year-old’s parents are now speaking out for the first time since the shooting. Eric Cantu Sr. and Victoria Casarez held a press conference alongside attorney Ben Crump and updated the public on their son’s grim condition.

“[He is] on a cocktail of different sedatives just to keep him alive… including fentanyl, which counter-attacks his breathing,” Cantu Sr. said. “It’s a rat race of the fentanyl, stopping him from breathing and the machine keeping him going.”

Cantu Sr. also says that Erik has a tracheotomy and has developed pneumonia and a high fever. He describes his son’s condition as “touch and go” which suggests that there is a strong possibility that the boy will not survive the gunshot wounds fired officer James Brennand inflicted upon him.

At this time Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault but the family is demanding that attempted murder charges be filed.

We will have more info as it becomes available.