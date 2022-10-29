Bossip Video

It seems like the ball drop that kicked off 2022 was just last week, but somehow, we’re already days away from Halloween.

If the holiday snuck up on you, you’re not alone–so we don’t blame you if you don’t have an elaborate costume put together.

Halloween is on a Monday this year. For some of us, that means a weekend full of themed parties and events, and for others, that means a quiet weekend inside and maybe some trick-or-treating with the kiddos on a school night. Regardless, you don’t actually have to dress up to be festive, and some Halloween-themed nails are the perfect accessory to get in the spirit.

Whether you’re in the mood for something spooky or a simpler set that can take you through a few weeks in fall, check out some inspiration for Halloween nail art down below.

You can go with a combination of spooky and sweet elements…

What’s Halloween without a skeleton or a Jack-o’-lantern?

This design would be good for Halloween, but won’t look outdated after the holiday passes

Airbrush designs are perfect for Halloween

Chrome has been trending for months, and there’s no better time than right now to try it out.

Pink and orange is such a cute combo!

This set is a must for candy corn fans.

Some designs never go out of style.

If you’re a neutral girl, you can still get in on the fun.

Pink might not be a traditional Halloween color, but some designs make it work.

Matte black is so simple, but so perfect for the occassion.

You don’t have to go spooky, you can do an adorable design like these:

Nothing screams “creepy” like a glow-in-the-dark green!

A mix and match set is always a win.

Blood spatter, a classic.

French nails have been trending allll year long, so you can never go wrong with a Halloween twist on the classic.