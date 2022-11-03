Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving is back on his bulls#!t and it doesn’t appear that he plans to wipe his a$$ or flush the toilet after. Far as we can tell, he’s perfectly happy to let the stench of his turds waft through social media timelines, the NBA, and the noses of all offended parties. If the lyrics “Excuse me, was you sayin’ somethin’? Uh-uh, you can’t tell me nothin'” was a person, it would play point guard for the Brooklyn Nets.

Earlier this week, Nets GM Joe Tsai spoke publicly about Irving’s promotion of an anti-semitic film on Amazon called Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Amongst other things, Tsai said that Kyrie would not speak to the media for a couple of days. Today, #11 broke his silence after it was announced in a joint statement that he would donate $500,000 to causes that fight against antisemitism and the Nets would match that donation.

Via NBA.com:

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” said Kyrie Irving. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

However, it didn’t take long for Kyrie to again squat and squeeze out a steaming pile of poop on whatever goodwill that his milion-dollar effort was supposed to encourage. In speaking to the press today, he was asked very direct questions and gave some very dodgy answers that both tripled down on his decision to promote the film and attempted to innoculate himself from criticism by self-identifying as a Jew.

Irving is set to meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a Jewish man, very soon. Today, Silver released a statement expressing disappointment and frustration with Kyrie’s inability to understand how his choices affect others.

Via ESPN:

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

More foolishness is afoot. Stay tuned.