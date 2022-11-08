Bossip Video

The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out.

According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and he has taken to Twitter to push back against the idea that he is anti-semitic and make it known that he’s not going to apologize for anything that he put in his film. Including the idea that the Holocaust wasn’t real and that Jewish people are imposters who have stolen Black religious culture.

“I’m not apologizing for nothing because i can’t be Anti-Semitic because i’m an Israelite (Shemite),” the tweet posted Monday morning said in part. “Still waiting for a debate with the Top Rabbis to prove who is a Israelite by blood & who can rightfully use the word ‘Anti-Semitic’.”

Dalton’s refusal to apologize is based on the same logic that Kyrie Irving put forth was asked by reporters if he would apologize for promoting anti-semitic material, “I can’t be anti-semitic if I know where I come from”

All good to know where you come from but you know where you’re not going? The locker room. The Barclays Center, the bench, the court, or the free throw line.

As for the director, we’re not surprised that he is doubling down on his film. The only question is will Amazon remove the film or will Kyrie “die on the cross” to absolve Jeff Bezos and co. from their sins? Guess time will tell…