BOSSIP Exclusive: Sanya Richards-Ross Talks runDisney 5K, Returning To ‘RHOA,’ Giving Yourself Grace & More

Go Sanya!

Olympic track & field champion and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross finished her very first 5K during the famed Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort.

She was among thousands of runners who completed the first event of the weekend that includes the 10K, half marathon and Two-Course Challenge (10K and half marathon) at Walt Disney World Resort.

The half marathon was themed after the Disney Pixar motion picture Soul

Racers experienced jazz music throughout the course and received a medal featuring the movie’s title character Joe Gardner.

Wine & Dine is the first of four race weekends during the 2022-23 runDisney season.

Next is the 30th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (Jan. 4-8), the 15th anniversary of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 23-26), and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 13-16).

These races, which include runners of all fitness levels, provide the opportunity to run through Disney theme parks, experience world-class entertainment, and earn unique Disney medals.

In addition to the race, Richards-Ross stopped by ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for a meet-and-greet with fellow runners at the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo where she shared an inspirational message to the runners ahead of the 5K on Friday.

Richards-Ross, who won four gold medals in the 400-meter and 4×400- meter relay at three Olympic Games from 2004-2012, remains one of track and field’s most decorated female athletes.

Since her retirement in 2016, she has gone on to become a track & field TV analyst and currently stars in the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We caught up with the legendary Olympian to talk runDisney, creating Disney moments, her return to RHOA, self-care routines, the future of Track & Field, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

For more info on runDisney, click here.