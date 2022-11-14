Watch The Promo For 'Shaunie And Keion's Destination 'I Do''
VH1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At The Promo For ‘Shaunie and Keion’s Destination “I Do”‘
We love weddings! And we’re super happy for our girl Shaunie — she truly deserves happiness.
New Promo For VH1’s Shaunie & Keion’s Destination “I Do”
VH1 is celebrating a night of love with the premiere of Shaunie & Keion’s Destination “I Do” on Monday, November 28 at 9PM ET/PT. We’re super excited to exclusively share with you the new promo for the special.
Check it out below:
The three-part special follows Shaunie, Basketball Wives’ Executive Producer, and Pastor Keion, Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church – along with their closest friends and family members – as they prepare for their destination wedding, on the sunny shores of Anguilla. Along the way, they will juggle business demands, stewardship of a 15,000-member congregation and wedding responsibilities ahead of one of the most special moments in their life: saying “I do.”
Shaunie & Keion’s Destination “I Do” airs on Monday, November 28 at 9PM ET/PT.
Will you be watching?
