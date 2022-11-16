Watch The Harrowing New Trailer For Apple’s Upcoming Civil War Era Drama ‘Emancipation’

Emancipation is almost here.

It’s the fourth quarter so you already know the best movies are arriving right about now.

Apple Original Films revealed today the trailer for highly anticipated film Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and starring and produced by Will Smith (King Richard, The Pursuit of Happyness, Ali).

Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

The film will premiere in theaters on Dec. 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Emancipation is directed by Antoine Fuqua, from a script by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland though McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, Antoine Fuqua, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner, and Scott Greenberg are executive producing.