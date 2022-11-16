‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty

What really happened to Magnolia Shorty? We’re back with another exclusive clip ahead of this week’s episode of Hip Hop Homicides.

Hip Hop Homicides Investigates Magnolia Shorty’s Murder

On Thursday’s brand new episode of Hip Hop Homicides, Van Lathan travels to New Orleans to further investigate the death of Magnolia Shorty. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, which features Lathan talking to Magnolia Shorty’s sister about a man named Carl Bridgewater, who was in jail when she was killed, but suspiciously argued with her about her life insurance, before she changed it to name him payee.

Was the murder of beloved New Orleans Rapper, Magnolia Shorty, whose voice was sampled on Drake’s 2018 smash hit “In My Feelings”, a crime of passion? Or a gang-related hit? Did the choices she made in her private life put her into the line of fire?

