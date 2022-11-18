Luxurious Couture Creator Fe Noel Is Bringing Her Exclusive Pop-Up Experience To THIS City For The First Time

Fe Noel Is Bringing Her Pop-Up Experience To Black Hollywood
Famed luxury wear designer Fe Noel is bringing her exclusive pop-up shop to Atlanta, GA for the first time in her prolific career.
Heavily influenced by Noel’s Grenadian heritage, the experience will feature some of her most exclusive silhouettes and prints from past and current collections.
Recently featured in WWD, Vogue, and Paper Magazine, the high fashion maven with a penchant for bold colors and bright prints teamed up with retirement agency services provider TIAA and its initiative #RetireInequality to highlight the glaring wage gaps between men and women.
To do this, she debuted her $1.6 Million “Dre$$” at her Spring 2023 show in a major power move that reverberated through the fashion industry.
“As a woman in the fashion industry, this initiative felt especially important to me,” says Noel in an interview with Paper Mag.
More than 85% of majors from top fashion schools are female, but only around 14% of the top 50 major fashion brands are run by women.”
At only 19, Noel opened a brick-and-mortar boutique for vintage lovers and trendsetters in Brooklyn.
The buzzy boutique served as a catalyst for today’s namesake clothing and lifestyle womenswear brand ‘Fe Noel’ and further stimulated her desire to help women embrace their femininity.
Aside from designing, she enjoys helping other young women start their own businesses through her Fe Noel Foundation–a program for young girls who are passionate about entrepreneurship.
The shopping experience goes down on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with an invite only preview hosted by Iman Ramadan of The Fresh Hotel benefiting the National Black Arts (NBAF) on Friday, November 18.
