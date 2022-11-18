Luxurious Couture Creator Fe Noel Is Bringing Her Exclusive Pop-Up Experience To THIS City For The First Time

Get your coins together!

Famed luxury wear designer Fe Noel is bringing her exclusive pop-up shop to Atlanta, GA for the first time in her prolific career.

Heavily influenced by Noel’s Grenadian heritage, the experience will feature some of her most exclusive silhouettes and prints from past and current collections.

Recently featured in WWD, Vogue, and Paper Magazine, the high fashion maven with a penchant for bold colors and bright prints teamed up with retirement agency services provider TIAA and its initiative #RetireInequality to highlight the glaring wage gaps between men and women.

To do this, she debuted her $1.6 Million “Dre$$” at her Spring 2023 show in a major power move that reverberated through the fashion industry.