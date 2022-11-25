Bossip Video

As the economy rebounds from COVID-19 and tries to run from rumors of a recession, Black Friday is more important than ever before. This is the one shot to catch things without the steep inflation we’ve seen all year at every checkout during everyday shopping. We decided to highlight some of the best deals around that are too good to miss. Hopefully, you get your shopping knocked out online but if you have to step foot inside stores today we’ll be praying for you.

Can’t-Miss Black Friday Deals From Your Favorite Brands & Retailers

Microsoft Store’s top deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are live as we speak.

Top Microsoft Store Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings include:

Save up to $300 on select Surface Laptop 5

Save up to $200 off select Surface Pro 9

Save $200 on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset for Xbox Gaming

Save up to $50 on Xbox Series S

Save up to 70% on pay-to-play PC games including Big Farm Story and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers

Save up to 67% on Xbox digital games including FIFA 23 X1, Gotham Knights, and Forza Horizon 5 Standard

Save up to 60% on select PowerA mobile accessories

Save up to 30% off select Xbox wireless controllers – Compatible with PCs, Xbox consoles, mobile devices, and select Samsung TVs.

Save 20% off Surface Laptop 4 bundle with Slim Pen 2 and 3 years of Complete

Apple’s Black Friday begins this Friday and lasts through Cyber Monday. Apple rarely discounts its products so take the saving they are offering now. These products probably won’t get any cheaper before Christmas more than likely they’ll return to their regular price.

iPhone

Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE.* And save when you trade in your current device.

AirPods

Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.

Apple Watch

Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE.* And save when you trade in your current device.

iPad

Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Air, iPad (9th generation), or iPad mini.* And save when you trade in your current device.

Mac

Get up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac.* And save when you trade in your current device.

Beats

Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

Accessories

Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger.

Best Buy is always one of the first places that come to the consumer’s mind when discussing Black Fridays. People will downright squabble over those cheap TVs and electronics. Here are a few deals worth taking a look at.

Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – $579.99

Samsung – 60″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV -$399.99

Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

Vankyo – Leisure 3W PRO Wireless 720P Mini Projector – White – $99.99

Insignia™ – 42″ Class F20 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV – $169.99

Lenovo – Ideapad 3i 15.6″ HD Touch Laptop – Core i3-1115G4 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Platinum Grey – $299.99

Free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you buy 2 or more Samsung major appliances totaling $2,699 or more.

Last but not least Target has launched its Black Friday deal already. Target is perfect for anyone looking for deals outside of electronics and items you’ve been telling yourself you need all year.

Baby joy Baby Tricycle Folding Toddler Tricycle W/Reversible Seat Adjustable Canopy – $109.99

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat – $230.99

Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series (Titan Gray) – $449.99

Element 65″ 4K UHD Roku TV – $229.99

Samsung 50″ Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – (UN50TU690T) – $299.99

Motorola Moto 2022 G Stylus LTE Unlocked- Dark Blue – $179.99

Google Pixel 6a 5G Unlocked (128GB) – $299.00

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $99.99

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones -$249.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 10.1″ 1080p Full HD 32GB – $74.99

Canon EOS M200 Content Creator Kit, Mirrorless 4K Vlogging Camera with EF-M 15-45mm Lens – $499.99