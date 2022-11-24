Bossip Video

Happy Thanksgiving, BOSSIP fam!

Looking up Thanksgiving recipes *on* Thanksgiving is extremely chaotic, but hey, you do you! If you need something last minute to bring to a family gathering or just have some extra ingredients laying around you wanna use up, we got you covered.

Check out some Thanksgiving recipes from your favorite celebrities to impress your family and friends with today (or bookmark them for next year):

Chrissy Teigen: Herby King’s Hawaiian Stuffing

Ingredients

1¼ cups chicken or turkey stock

cups chicken or turkey stock 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 (12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian rolls, diced into 1-inch cubes

(12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian rolls, diced into 1-inch cubes 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

tablespoons unsalted butter 3 celery stalks, diced

celery stalks, diced 1 medium onion, diced

medium onion, diced 5 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage

tablespoon minced fresh sage 1 tablespoon picked fresh thyme leaves

tablespoon picked fresh thyme leaves 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bring stock to a simmer and season with salt to taste. Arrange the bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes. Toss and toast another 5-10 minutes, until golden brown and lightly crisp. Meanwhile, melt butter over medium heat in a 12-inch skillet. Add the celery, onion, and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent and fragrant, 5 minutes. Stir in the sage, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and the poultry seasoning and remove from the heat. Stir the bread into the onion/herb mixture, then pour the stock over the stuffing a little at a time and stir until it is all absorbed. Cover and let absorb for 5 minutes. I like my stuffing on the soft side (hello, like Stove Top) but if you prefer crisp edges, put the pan (assuming it’s oven-proof) under the broiler for 2-4 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Snoop Dogg: Ain’t No Jive Herbed Turkey and Gravy

Ingredients

For the Turkey 1 12-to-14-lb (4.6 to 6.4 kg) whole turkey, thawed if frozen

1/4 c. (40 g) kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

2 medium oranges

1 1 1/2-oz (40 g) package fresh “poultry herbs” or 2 sprigs sage, 8 sprigs thyme, 2 sprigs rosemary, plus more for decorating

8 tbsp. (1 stick, or 110 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 garlic cloves, minced

Cracked black pepper

3 medium yellow onions, each cut into 8 wedges

For the Gravy 1 1/4 c. (300 ml) chicken stock or broth

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 sprigs flat-leaf parsley, stems removed and leaves finely chopped (optional) Directions The night before you plan to cook the turkey, remove the packaging and giblet bag from the cavity. Working in your clean kitchen sink, rinse the outside and inside of the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Sprinkle the salt onto the turkey and use your hands to rub it evenly all over the skin. Transfer the turkey to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight, or up to 24 hours. The day you plan to cook the turkey, make the herb butter: Using a rasp-style grater, remove the zest from 1 orange and put the zest into a medium bowl; reserve the zested orange. Pick the leaves from the sprigs of sage, thyme, and rosemary and finely chop them together; reserve all the stems. Add the chopped herbs to the orange zest. Add the butter and garlic. Stir until everything is evenly combined. Preheat the oven to 325°F [165°C], with a rack in the lower third of the oven. Remove the turkey on the baking sheet from the refrigerator and transfer the turkey to the clean kitchen sink; reserve the baking sheet. Rinse the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Insert your fingers between the skin and meat over the breasts and thighs to separate the skin from the meat, taking care not to tear it or remove it from the turkey. Using a spoon, gently lift the skin and place spoonfuls of the herb butter between the skin and meat all over the turkey. Use your hands to press and spread the butter evenly. Rub any herb butter left in the bowl all over the outside of the turkey. Liberally season the turkey with pepper. Place 8 onion wedges into the cavity of the turkey and add the reserved herb stems. Group the remaining onion wedges in the center of the rimmed baking sheet so they touch. Center the turkey on top of the onions. Place the turkey in the oven. Bake for 2 to 2½ hours until golden brown on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thigh (not touching the bone) reads at least 165°F [75°C]. Remove the turkey from the oven and let rest for 20 minutes. Using a meat fork or wooden spoon inserted into the turkey’s cavity, gently lift it off the baking sheet and onto a large cutting board. Tent the turkey loosely with aluminum foil. For The Gravy Set a strainer over a glass measuring cup and pour the sheet pan drippings and onions into it. While the drippings drain, squeeze the juice from both oranges. Once the drippings have fully drained, set the onions aside in a small bowl. Spoon off 2 Tbsp of the fat that rises to the surface of the drippings and place in a medium saucepan; continue removing the remaining fat; discard it or save for another use. Once all the fat is removed, add the orange juice to the drippings. Add enough chicken stock to make 2 cups [480 ml] of liquid. Place the saucepan over medium-high heat to warm the rendered fat. Add half the drained onions (reserve the other half). Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring, until the onions start to fall apart and caramelize at the edges. Add the flour. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the drippings-and juice mixture and bring to a simmer. Adjust the heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a thick gravy. Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper. If you like a smooth gravy, transfer it to a blender and purée until smooth, or leave as is with pieces of onion. Stir in the parsley (if using) and pour the gravy into a serving bowl or gravy boat.

John Legend: Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering the baking dish

tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering the baking dish 3 cups ( ¾ pound) dry elbow macaroni

cups ( 2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk

(12-ounce) cans evaporated milk ⅓ cup whole milk

cup whole milk 2 eggs

eggs 2 teaspoons seasoning salt, such as Lawry’s

teaspoons seasoning salt, such as Lawry’s 1 teaspoon garlic powder

teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste 4 cups (1 pound) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated

cups (1 pound) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated 2 cups (½ pound) Monterey Jack cheese, grated + Paprika, for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Generously butter a 9×13-inch baking dish; set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain well and return the pasta to the pot. Add the butter and toss until the pasta is coated and butter has melted; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, whole milk, and eggs. Stir in the seasoning salt, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. In another medium bowl, combine cheddar and Jack cheeses. Spread one third of the macaroni in an even layer in the bottom of the buttered baking dish and cover evenly with one-third of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining macaroni and shredded cheeses. Pour the milk mixture evenly over the contents of the baking dish, sprinkle with paprika, and bake until the top layer is lightly browned, 40–45 minutes. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Oprah Winfrey: Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

12 large eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

1 tablespoon minced sweet pickle

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

salt & fresh ground pepper

1 dash lemon juice

1 dash horseradish sauce

1 -2 dash Tabasco sauce

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons paprika (garnish)

Directions

Hard boil eggs Cut each in half lengthwise Remove yolks and place in bowl with all other ingredients; mix well Spoon into egg whites and sprinkle with parsley & paprika Cover and refrigerate at least one hour or more Serve chilled

Kris Jenner: Sweet Potato Soufflé

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

½ cup vegan butter melted, plus room temperature for casserole dish

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 11-oz. can sweetened condensed organic coconut milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

4 eggs, beaten

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Lightly butter 1 large casserole dish.

3. Quarter the potatoes and boil until soft (about 15 minutes). Transfer to a large bowl and let cool.

4. When potatoes are cool enough to handle, remove skins and mash with a handheld mixer until smooth.

5. Add melted vegan butter, brown sugar, condensed coconut milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg to potatoes and blend well.

6. Beat eggs until pale yellow and fold into the potato mixture a third at a time.

7. Pour mixture into casserole dish and bake for about 40-45 minutes.

8. When done, the mixture puffs a little and doesn’t wobble when shaken gently. Let cool. Enjoy warm!

Optional: Drizzle maple syrup on top.

Rihanna: Rum Punch

Ingredients

2 cups coconut rum

1 cup brown rum

1 cup water

2 cups mango juice

1 cup orange juice

20 dashes bitters (Angostura)

Nutmeg, grated

Directions