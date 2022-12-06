Bossip Video

Sea Salt Seafood Lounge is not your run-of-the-mill crab leg spot!

We love to highlight Black-owned businesses and if you’re in Atlanta and enjoy seafood we’ve got a great option for you. Last month Sea Salt Seafood Lounge hosted its grand opening for its second location, located at 1801 Howell Mill Road (the first location, in Virginia Highlands has been open since 2021).

The opening was hosted by Sea Salt founder Juan Farmer and attended by lots of special guests, including Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Tricky Stewart, Bryan-Michael Cox, Marlo Hampton, Tutan Reyes, Takeo Spikes, DJ Ruckus, DL Warfield, Kawan “KP” Prather and Catherine Brewton.

“We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, and we will continue to

create memorable dining experiences for our guests,” Farmer said of the event, which drew over 150 guests.

Sea Salt’s menu features such mouth-watering favorites as fried lobster tails, crab balls, catfish & grits, jerk pasta, lobster mac & cheese, and fried catfish. Yummy!

We had the chance to get familiar with the Sea Salt menu ourselves at a special media tasting for the restaurant. Farmer’s move into the restaurant business has been an evolution of the skills he mastered during his years producing and hosting some of the most popular nightlife events in Atlanta. Besides creating a dope vibe for his restaurants, we also have to applaud Farmer’s skill for finding talent for his kitchens!

The lobster tail with broccoli and macaroni and cheese was probably our favorite, but Farmer recommended the crab claws, which were unfortunately sold out the night we visited.

No worries though because we will be back soon! So many of the dishes were flavorful and delivered that soulful creole seasoning we love on our catfish and crabcakes. It’s honestly really hard to choose one dish that stood above all the others but we loved that they had multiple options and found that the appetizer menu made it easy to eat family style. We probably also need to shout out the shrimp toast appetizer because that one was *chef’s kiss*!

Visit the Sea Salt Seafood Lounge website to make a reservation at either location.