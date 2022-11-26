Bossip Video

Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal.

Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.

According to reports from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics hired an independent law firm to investigate the alleged affair between the former head coach and a female employee. Upon their findings, the firm claimed that Udoka “used crude language in his dialogue” with the female subordinate “prior to the start of their alleged affair.” They also found that the former coach had used language deemed “especially concerning coming from a workplace superior.”

Udoka ended up leaving his role with the Celtics after he had led them to the NBA Finals in his first year as an NBA coach.

Nia Long has been relatively quiet throughout this whole debacle, though her ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, claimed that she would be sticking by Udoka’s side, regardless of the alleged affair.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey said. “We’re sticking by him 100 percent. Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

But now, two months later, it looks like that might not be the case, with Long seemingly snatching up a new house for herself. This week, she shared a photo to her Instagram feed: a black and white photo of an empty kitchen.

“Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces,” she wrote in her caption, adding a red heart emoji.

While this might be a pretty ominous caption, it definitely seems like Nia Long is ready for a new chapter in life.