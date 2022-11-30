Harper, Lance & The Gang Return In Well-Moisturized Trailer For Peacock Limited Series ’The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

‘The Best Man’ is BACK

Our fave messy friend group is back in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ where relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable intersection between midlife crisis and midlife renaissance.

Based on the classic films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the Peacock limited series follows Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Harold Perrineau), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Terrence Howard) into the next phases of their lives and careers.

“This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise – love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth – all filtered through a beautifully Black lens,” said Executive Producer/Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North. “Much like it was on my previous series Insecure, friendship as foundation is also a core theme. That’s why I thought: Making Harper’s controversial book Unfinished Business into a movie would be such a fun idea! And indeed it was! The adaptation of Unfinished Business organically connects the entire crew, and infuses delicious fun and tension, as we see the fallout and unintended consequences of Harper’s decision. It was also important to me to,not only broaden the series POV to include more of the women characters’ perspective, but to also tackle issues of gender and identity. I’m proud to play a part in moving these stories and characters forward.”

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ premieres exclusively on Peacock Thursday, December 22 with all 8 episodes dropping at once.