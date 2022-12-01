Bossip Video

Rudy Huxtable’s having another baby!

Actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James revealed today that they’re expecting their first child after tying the knot last October. The duo appeared on The Tamron Hall Show Thursday to share the big news.

“Yes! Baby on the way!” exclaimed Tamron while greeting Keshia who wore a fitted dress with stripes. “Congratulations! So you’re telling the world now that you’re expecting.” “We’re having a baby,” said Keshia. “Not that I’ve been trying to hide it, when you’ve had a miscarriage, you’ve gone through the journey you want to just enjoy this moment and make sure everything’s okay.”

https://twitter.com/TamronHallShow/status/1598361752432824320

Keshia also shared an Instagram Reel confirming the big news.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” wrote the actress.

The news is especially serendipitous because Pulliam documented her IVF journey while hosting OWN’s Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility documentary.

“I began the process of freezing my eggs and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue,” she told PEOPLE while promoting the doc. “It’s crazy that preserving your right and your ability to have a baby is considered elective. It shouldn’t,” she added. “It should be an option that’s given to all women.”

Keshia and Brad aren’t only celebrating their baby news, but they’re also happily sharing that they’re starring alongside Patti LaBelle in Lifetime’s Christmas film A New Orleans Noel.

Congrats to the happy couple!