Cardi B strutted her stuff at a Chase Sapphire event and later cleared a hating fan who called it a “backyard” gig.

Cardi performed in Miami on Friday for Art Basel, but a Twitter troll tried to downplay it saying;

“Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.”

Cardi being the unapologetic Libra that she is, clapped back and dropped her invoice for the performance.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes, think about that when you type about this Grammy winner,” the artist replied.

The invoice clearly showed WP Touring Inc. owed Cardi $1,000,000 for the event held from November 23 – December 3.

Outside of the hater on Twitter, many in attendance and online enjoyed her fun-filled performance that also featured rap’s hottest new artist, GloRilla. The two performed GloRilla’s track “Tomorrow 2” that features Cardi B for the second time ever.

Cardi had the internet in a frenzy with her outfit of choice that was, let’s just say provocative and sexually free!

The Brooklyn native wore a skin-tight nude and gold bodysuit that hugged every curve of her body correctly.

The bodysuit included fake protruding nipples, as well as a dark triangle over her lady parts.

She also rocked her signature super-long nails. GloRilla on the other hand wore a vibrant blue long wig, a silver bodysuit with matching silver pants, and sneakers. Later that evening GloRilla wrote on Twitter,

“Cardi B performance & stage presence is Top Tier AF.”

Last month the two performed at the American Music Awards and GloRilla also brought Cardi B out as a surprise guest. Seeing Cardi perform has fans excited and begging for new music.

Cardi recently told Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club that new music is on the way for 2023.

“I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

Playboy’s first creative director explained that dropping a new release was about more than the music.

“It’s, like, putting visuals… I finally got my body right, you know, I’m saying I just did a trip to the DR (Dominican Republic).”

Cardi B and her husband Offset were also spotted the night before out in Miami at an early-morning performance at Miami’s E11EVEN club.

In photos taken at the club, Cardi could be seen standing by her man’s side.

It seemed like she was overjoyed to watch her husband finally enjoying himself after losing his cousin and bandmate Takeoff.

This was Offset’s first performance since Takeoff’s death and he made sure to pay special homage to him throughout the entire night.

What do YOU think about Art Basel baddie Bardi’s performers for bankers in Miami?