Despite their careless demeanor on Good Morning America on Friday after their affair became public, it looks like T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach won’t be co-anchoring the morning show any longer.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, ABC News executives have made the decision to take Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air, though their next steps haven’t been sorted out just yet. Sources tell the publication that ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin, made the announcement during an editorial call Monday morning, calling the situation an “internal and external distraction.”

Godwin went on to say that the decision wasn’t easy and their relationship is not a violation of company policy.

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” she said. “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

The exec continued: “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

This decision comes less than a week after fans found out about the coworkers’ relationship, thanks to Daily Mail publishing a set of photos of the two spending time together throughout New York City.
While neither Amy or T.J. said anything directly about their relationship on air when they hosted together on Friday, they seemingly joked about all the attention it generated during the broadcast, with Holmes saying he just wanted the week to keep going and going while Robach insisted she was ready for the weekend.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week,” joked the 45-year-old, making his co-host laugh. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in.”

In response, Robach said, “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend—and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least.”

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to replace the pair for Monday’s show, though it’s unclear if they’ll fill in for them the whole week.

 

