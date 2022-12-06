Bossip Video

For a milestone birthday like 30, the gifts have to be on point–especially when you and your boyfriend are some of the biggest names in the music industry.

City Girls rapper JT celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend surrounded by her closest family and friends. Of course, her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert was there to mark the occasion, gifting her with an expensive token of his affection.

JT showed fans a little bit of her celebration by posting pictures from a photo shoot in which she was covered in icing and sprinkles. Later on that night, the City Girls rapper gave her followers an inside look at her birthday evening, which featured a candlelit dinner full of red and purple roses.

“So my vibe, what a perfect night,” she captioned some of the pictures.

For Lil Uzi’s part, he surprised his girlfriend with a black-on-black Rolls-Royce truck, which boasts a price tag north of $350,000. JT couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she received the extravagant gift, which was fittingly adorned with a big red bow.

She went on to post more birthday photos, with the first in the slideshow being a closeup photo of her brand new car. In her caption, she thanked her “best friend in the whole world” for doing it big for her birthday, making her enjoy a day she had been nervous about for a while.

“All week I was so nervous about turning this big age, overthinking & afraid of what’s about to happen, But leave it to my best friend in the whole world to do the most for me,” she wrote in her caption, referring to Uzi. “I love you & I’m super thankful for you! I’m a hot head sag, a spoiled brat & so much more! But you stick with me! Ahhhhhhh y’all I’m soooooooooo freaking happy & thankful.”

Happy Birthday, JT!