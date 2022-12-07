BossipBeTrippin: Our Recap Of Genesis’ Extravagant Global Reveal Event In Malibu

Genesis is on a level of its own

We recently ascended into Genesis‘ luxurious autoverse where we experienced a surprise unveiling of the stunning Genesis X Convertible concept car in Malibu, California.

For those new to the future, Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury line of vehicles that exist at the intersection of ‘audacious design, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional hospitality’ with a ‘vision that has never been limited by tradition.’

Known for its extravagant experiences, the award-winning automaker invited us to an intimate viewing on a beach with good vibes, flowing cocktails, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and a skin-caressing breeze that changed our outlook on life.

The elegant evening was a celebration of the four-passenger open-roof concept car that attracted audible ‘ooohs’ during the reveal that reached Steve Jobs levels of spectacle.

“Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer at Genesis. Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature, and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”

With electric vehicles growing in popularity, the next-level convertible concept would be the latest gem in Genesis’ growing EV collection ‘generously equipped with ultra-fast charge times, luxurious features, and all the power you can ask for.’

The buzzy concept shares its architecture and electric powertrain with the X Concept in 2021 and X Speedium Coupe concept in 2022. Combined with its folding hardtop roof, the architecture and powertrain allows drivers to enjoy the environment without mechanical disturbance.

Inspired by traditional Korean roof architecture, the interior design features Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange colors which give the cabin a modern look and feel that matches the car’s vibrant character.

The Genesis X Convertible concept’s exterior is painted in Crane White–a nod to white cranes that represent nobility and sanctity in Korea which Genesis weaved into its colorways along with other cultural elements.

The result is an exterior surface coated in white with pearl particles, achieving a luxurious sheen that dynamically frames the contrasting interior.

“It is the normal development of Genesis to increase the athletic and emotional facet of our design philosophy by creating an emotional trilogy: the X family,” added Donckerwolke. “Innovation is the catalyst to becoming more engaged with the environment around us. We are in the process of transitioning Genesis into a company that will deliver products for customers to enjoy.”

Check out our video recap of the Global reveal below:

Overall, we had an amazing time at our first Genesis event that showcased the innovative automaker’s dedication to limitless luxury.