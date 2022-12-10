Bossip Video

LeBron James’ The Shop which is no longer exclusive to HBO MAX has announced a slew of guests and one of them recently made headlines.

On the Amazon-hosted series Mav Carter, LeBron, and Paul Riviera are back to doing what they do best including talking football with some very special guests during a segment similar to Payton and Eli Manning’s during Monday Night Football.

One of the celebs on this week’s show was Odell Beckham Jr and before he could even get seated, Mav Carter asked him about his recent flight drama. As previously reported the NFL baller was escorted off a flight headed to LAX after reportedly refusing to use his seatbelt.

“They woke me up to tell me that they couldn’t wake me up.” Beckham told Maverick Carter and co. “They said I was unconscious and unruly or whatever words that they used. And I’m like If that’s the case, why is there six police officers surrounding me and not six paramedics or EMTs? It just was crazy, it was something that, it is what it is. I learned my lesson — put my seatbelt on before you fall asleep.”

If you were hoping Odell would be ready to share bigger news like his new team, you’ll, unfortunately, have to wait a little longer for that.